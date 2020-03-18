The Government of Kazakhstan introduces quarantine regime in Nur-Sultan and Almaty due to an outbreak of coronavirus. Press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.
«Given the complicated situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as to prevent the spread of coronavirus to other cities of the country, the state commission decided to introduce additional restrictive, preventive and anti-epidemiological measures,» the press service said.
A state of emergency was declared in Kazakhstan from March 16 to April 15 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Officials are prohibited from traveling abroad, places of mass gathering of people, for example, theaters and cinemas, are closed, and other events are prohibited.
As of March 17, at least 27 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the republic.