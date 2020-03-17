At least 27 coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

Already 27 people infected with coronavirus have been detected in Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

The data is as of March 17, 12:00.

The ministry informs that 14 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Nur-Sultan city.

«As of today, 27 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, 11 — in Almaty and 16 — in Nur-Sultan,» the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

A two-year-old girl is among the infected.

There is not a single registered coronavirus case in Kyrgyzstan so far.