16:46
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

At least 27 coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan

Already 27 people infected with coronavirus have been detected in Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

The data is as of March 17, 12:00.

The ministry informs that 14 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Nur-Sultan city.

«As of today, 27 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, 11 — in Almaty and 16 — in Nur-Sultan,» the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

A two-year-old girl is among the infected.

There is not a single registered coronavirus case in Kyrgyzstan so far.
link: https://24.kg/english/146789/
views: 116
Print
Related
Heavy vehicles passed through Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet hopes to stabilize coronavirus situation in three weeks
List of countries return from which subject to quarantine expanded in Kyrgyzstan
High alert regime introduced in Bishkek
Cafes with over 50 seats to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan for three weeks
Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners
Cinematica network suspends work
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases to 13 in Kazakhstan
Coronavirus cases registered in 155 countries
First test of experimental coronavirus vaccine starts in USA
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
17 March, Tuesday
15:58
At least 27 coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan At least 27 coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan
15:52
EAEU to take joint measures to combat spread of coronavirus
15:45
Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu placed under house arrest
15:34
Heavy vehicles passed through Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
15:25
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet hopes to stabilize coronavirus situation in three weeks