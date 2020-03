The Government of Kyrgyzstan allocated 30 million soms for preventive work against coronavirus. The Deputy Health Minister Tolo Isakov announced at a press conference.

He added that the ministry submitted estimates of the funds needed.

«The Government is considering the issue,» he said.

According to Tolo Isakov, more than 500 medical workers are involved in coronavirus prevention measures in the country, although 50-60 employees initially worked at sanitary quarantine points.