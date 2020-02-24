10:35
Number of young people decreases in Kyrgyzstan, especially in cities

Over the past five years, there has been a tendency towards a decrease in the share of youth in the total population of Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of the country reports.

If at the end of 2014 the share of youth was 28 percent, then at the end of 2018 it fell to 25 percent. At the same time, the highest proportion of young people was registered in Naryn, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions, the lowest — in Bishkek city and Chui region.

The number of youth in cities is declining the most. On average, it decreased by 12 percent in the republic. The largest decline was registered in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad region. A slight increase in the number of youth in cities in two regions of the country is observed — in Osh and Talas regions.

The number of citizens at the age from 14 to 28, who live in rural areas, has not changed over the past five years.

On a national scale, it grew by 0.03 percent. But the number of rural youth has decreased in three regions. The number of youth in the villages of Naryn region, on the contrary, grew by 7.5 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/144498/
views: 56
