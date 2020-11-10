12:23
Sadyr Japarov: Youth is the engine of our country

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the Youth Day.

The text notes that this is a holiday of bold ideas and hopes, movement and optimism.

«Young, beautiful in soul and body, creative and purposeful, they are representatives of the future generation who know how to dream and achieve their goals.

Looking at you, we see the new achievements of Kyrgyzstan and believe in its successful future, since we pin all our hopes on you. It is gratifying to see the achievements, successes and victories of young Kyrgyzstanis at the world level. Their every step towards success and victory is a contribution to the country’s image. Young people are the engine of our country. Undoubtedly, youth stands behind every successful action,» the text of the congratulation says.

The head of state recalled that in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, this year has been especially difficult. In difficult conditions, thousands of young men and women have shown real courage and resilience, setting an example to all their peers.

«Young people, having united as volunteers, demonstrated such high human qualities as kindness, compassion, patriotism and nobility to the whole world. Kyrgyzstan is proud of its youth! We will support initiatives, innovative projects, we will continue to attract young people to public service,» the acting President stressed.
