President Sadyr Japarov urges youth to put interests of people first

«Only loving our country we can conscientiously serve our people. Therefore, I call on young people to be citizens who put the interests of our people in the first place,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the awards ceremony for winners of the national competition «Child and Youth Friendly City» and a meeting with active youth from the participating cities.

He stressed that young people have a huge social, economic, cultural, creative and scientific potential. It is a strategic resource for the country’s development.

«We can consider the youth as the most valuable human resource for economic growth and well-being. The future belongs to young people. In other words, every useful deed done by the older generation is a contribution to your bright future. Therefore, you should not remain indifferent to what we are doing now,» the head of state said.

According to him, 18 cities that participated in «Child and Youth Friendly City» competition set an example by partnering with government agencies, organizations, the media and the civil sector as «growth centers» to create a child and youth friendly environment. Sadyr Japarov noted the comprehensive support provided by international development partners, who, among other things, have allocated 6 million soms for the prize fund. He thanked UNICEF, the UN Peacebuilding Fund and other partners for their support of the government’s initiative.

«This initiative shows that young people want to actively participate in development of the regions, and the decisions and programs of the municipalities can make an important and significant contribution to creation of better conditions for children and young people. Participation in such an initiative is taking care of children, creation of conditions for independent development of young people and striving for success,» the President noted.

He noted that the competition should become not a one-time awarding of titles for achievements of cities, but a constant competition with financial support from the state. Sadyr Japarov stressed that the state should pay special attention to the economic opportunities of the youth.

«Spiritual and moral education and improvement of young citizens of Kyrgyzstan should be aimed at forming a responsible attitude towards the heritage of their ancestors, the world around them and their own decisions. Education through instilling morality in the younger generation contributes to formation of a valuable personality, a full member of society, a responsible citizen capable of building a strong family,» he added.