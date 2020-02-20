16:52
Exhibition of Soviet military equipment takes place in Bishkek

Bishkek hosts a one-day historical and technical exhibition of models of Soviet and Russian military equipment.

The event is dedicated to Defender of the Fatherland Day. The exposition presents models of military equipment that has been in service of the Soviet army since the 1940s and the current Russian armed forces.

The models were assembled by students of Kyrgyzstan Baldary City Сenter of Schoolchildren’s Creativity. Young students were also present at the exhibition and presented models.

Dmitry Bobylev, the head of the Aviation Technical Club in the center, tells that creation of such models is not as easy as it might seem. For example, he had been assembling the front-line fighter MiG-17F for eight years.

The exhibition, together with the city’s creativity center, was organized by the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Bishkek and the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall. Organizers noted that they plan to hold a similar exhibition on the eve of the Victory Day.
