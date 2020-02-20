Parties not ready to overcome 9 percent threshold, President believes

Political parties are not ready to overcome the 9 percent threshold. President of Kyrgyzstan announced today, speaking at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the election legislation was changed a year before the election, so the rules are set. But there is one issue that worries deputies and political parties. The head of state recalled: many supported the threshold of 9 percent and the corresponding law was passed.

«This norm is being discussed. Currently, there are supporters of nine, five, seven, and even a three percent threshold. Supporters of the 9 percent seek to enlarge the party, and this is necessary. But are our political organizations ready for this? As the discussions showed, they are not ready,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The President stressed that parliamentary elections should be held in such a way not to affect peaceful life. All issues must be resolved in the legal framework.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will take place in the fall of 2020.