Embassy of Hungary opened in Bishkek

Opening ceremony of an Embassy of Hungary took place in Bishkek. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó participated in the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov stressed that the Kyrgyz side appreciated the establishment by the Hungarian side of the diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan.

«I’m sure that the decision of the Hungarian authorities to open the Embassy will bring our peoples closer and will give an additional impetus to our cooperation. Hungary is a fraternal country for Kyrgyzstan, our countries have long-standing historical and cultural ties. Our peoples have a lot in common and kindred that creates a favorable basis for their further deepening,» Chingiz Aidarbekov said.

He also announced the planned official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Hungary in 2020.