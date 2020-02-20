12:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Embassy of Hungary opened in Bishkek

Opening ceremony of an Embassy of Hungary took place in Bishkek. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó participated in the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov stressed that the Kyrgyz side appreciated the establishment by the Hungarian side of the diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan.

«I’m sure that the decision of the Hungarian authorities to open the Embassy will bring our peoples closer and will give an additional impetus to our cooperation. Hungary is a fraternal country for Kyrgyzstan, our countries have long-standing historical and cultural ties. Our peoples have a lot in common and kindred that creates a favorable basis for their further deepening,» Chingiz Aidarbekov said.

He also announced the planned official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Hungary in 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/144178/
views: 92
Print
Related
Stuntman Farkhat Kosimov becomes instructor of Hungarian martial arts
Hungary to allocate €50 million in form of soft loan to Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov tells PM of Hungary about advantages of investments in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Wrestling Tournament
Bakyt Jusupov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Hungary
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Hungary exchange congratulatory telegrams
Popular
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
20 February, Thursday
12:11
Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from coronavirus Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from...
11:59
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about judicial reform
11:38
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives at Parliament
11:33
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev is under round-the-clock medical supervision
11:25
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,100 people