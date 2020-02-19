Ak-Zhol checkpoint to be closed for repairs on February 20

Ak-Zhol and Kordai border checkpoints will be closed for repairs on February 20. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department for Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result, passage of vehicles and cargoes will be suspended.

The traffic police ask drivers, who plan to travel to Kazakhstan by road, to plan their routes through other border checkpoints in advance.

The following checkpoints operate in Chui region on the border with Kazakhstan: Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny, Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny, Tokmak-Avtodorozhny, Kaindy-Avtodorozhny and Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny.