Checkpoints on border with China to be closed for three days

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed from February 10 to February 12. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The checkpoints will not work at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the Spring Festival in China.

«The passage of persons, vehicles and cargo will resume on February 13,» the Border Service added.
