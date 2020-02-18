Kyrgyz language training held for Bishkek City Hall officials

Employees of the district administrations and structural units of the Bishkek City Hall were taught the basics of the Kyrgyz language. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Representative of the National Commission on the State Language Temirbek Osmonaliev, Doctor of Philological Sciences Umut Kultaeva, as well as the head of the Development of State Language Department of the City Hall, Elmira Niyazbekova, taught employees of the municipality how to do linguistic conclusion of documents in the state language.

At the linguistic training, its participants learned the style of drawing up official documents, shared their experience in the business genre in the Kyrgyz language.

The training will be held regularly.