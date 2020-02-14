14:54
Nationwide income declaring postponed to 2026 in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the Tax Code, which provide for postponement of the nationwide tax declaring to 2026 and phased introduction of the mandatory submission of a Single Tax Return for certain categories of individuals. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 22, 2020. According to it, the requirement to submit the Single Tax Return from 2021 is applied to individuals employed by agencies, institutions, enterprises and organizations under the jurisdiction of state bodies and local governments that carry out research, creative, teaching, medical, health-improving and other activities to serve the population, not related to executive and administrative functions.

Starting from 2021, Kyrgyzstanis who work at government agencies, state and municipal enterprises and institutions, organizations with a state share will have to submit the Single Tax Return.

The requirement will concern citizens of Kyrgyzstan and citizens who have a residence permit in the republic, or the status of a returnee, and who have received income from work for international organizations.

Declarations will also have to be filled out by the people, who have incurred non-recurring expenses of more than 3,000 calculated rates (300,000 soms) for acquisition of a property right or other right to property.

Those who receive taxable income will have to submit the declaration from 2023.

The requirements on submission of the tax return will be applied to everyone from 2025. This means that all Kyrgyzstanis will submit the Single Tax Return in 2026.

The law provides that entities required to submit the declaration from 2021, 2023 or 2025 may submit it on a voluntary basis prior to the start of these periods.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2020.
