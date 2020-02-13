19:08
Akzhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint to be closed for repairs

In connection with reconstruction of Akzhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, passage of vehicles and goods will be suspended from February 20, 2020. Head of the Border Control Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Dzhalbiev told at a briefing.

According to him, citizens will be able to cross the state border through this checkpoint on foot, that is, without carrying large-sized baggage for commercial purposes and without sizable hand luggage. At the same time, construction work will be carried out at the checkpoint.

«We plan to complete construction and modernization of the checkpoint until the end of 2020. After completion of the construction work, the number of passport control booths will be increased, a waiting room will be organized and other favorable conditions will be created for those crossing the border,» he said.

The Akzhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will work from 6.00 am to 12.00 am local time.
