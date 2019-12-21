12:55
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020

Kazakhstan will suspend operation of Ak-Zhol — Kordai checkpoint from January 2020. Press service of the Parliament reported.

A meeting of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, headed by Deputy Speaker Mirlan Bakirov, and deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, headed by Deputy Chairman Vladimir Bozhko, took place at Kordai checkpoint in Kazakhstan.

From January next year, the Kazakh side plans to repeatedly begin reconstruction of Ak-Zhol — Kordai checkpoint.

 «Passage of citizens will be stopped. Reconstruction of Kordai checkpoint will begin in 2020 that will create inconvenience for the two sides. I hope that the citizens of our countries will take this with understanding and will use the nearby checkpoints. At the same time, Ak-Tilek — Kara-Suu checkpoint is designed to pass vehicles with cargo only that will create certain problems on the bridge. This checkpoint was built in 1975, we must pay attention to it,» said Vladimir Bozhko.

At the same time, there is no data on the period of closure of the checkpoint.
