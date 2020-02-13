10:00
Automatic traffic control system to be launched in Bishkek

Bishkek City Hall plans to introduce an automatic traffic control system (ATCS) in the capital. Vice Mayor of the capital Aziz Alymkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it will help solve the traffic jams problem in the capital.

“Development of ATCS has already been entrusted to all structures. It involves installation of “smart traffic lights,” which will automatically take into account the flow of vehicles,” he said.

Aziz Alymkulov noted that Manas / Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue was chosen as a pilot street for the project.     
