17:06
Head of Cabinet promises to solve traffic jams problem within three years

Deputy Ruslanbek Zhakyshov criticized the mayor of Bishkek for traffic jams in the city. He stated that the mayor had to show a result within three months.

«The population of the capital has reached 2 million, but there is no progress, as if the city is sleeping. Bad roads, garbage is not collected on time. You said that the mayor was appointed for three months. If during this time he does not show results, he will be fired. Six months have already passed. If previously there were traffic jams only during rush hour, now they are from morning to evening. This mayor, instead of solving the problem of traffic jams, on the contrary, increased their number. What measures can be taken?» the deputy asked.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, responded that to solve the traffic jams problem, it is planned to build four elevated bridges this year. Also, according to him, work of Safe City project failed at the republican level. Therefore, the mayors of Bishkek and Osh were given the opportunity to regulate traffic flow.

«The mayor voiced his proposals. We approved. The first stage has begun. You’ve probably read that freight transport will not move in Bishkek during the daytime. Some schools will start classes at 7 a.m., some organizations will work from 10 a.m.,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He promised to solve the traffic jam problem within three years.

«If you look, there is only one person sitting in each car. Daughter, son, mother, father — each drives a separate car and then stands in a traffic jam in four places,» Akylbek Japarov said.
