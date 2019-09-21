10:06
Toktogul Street in Bishkek to have two-way traffic

Temporary organization of two-way traffic on Toktogul Street in Bishkek was proposed at a meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov on optimization of road traffic. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

Appropriate traffic signs will be installed there, parking on the street will be banned.

Representatives of the Main Road Safety Department and the Bishkek City Administration informed about the traffic situation in the capital and suggested a number of measures to solve the problems.
