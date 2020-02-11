Damage from economic crimes amounts to 6.7 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan

According to the results of 2019, the damage from economic crimes amounted to 6,706.9 billion soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan provides such data.

Compared with last year, the figure grew by 475.1 million soms.

At least 5,323.9 billion soms have been reimbursed to the state budget that is 972.1 million more than in 2018.

In total, the Financial police have registered 915 pre-trial proceedings on corruption offenses last year. Damage from them amounted to 454.7 million soms.