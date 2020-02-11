10:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Damage from economic crimes amounts to 6.7 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan

According to the results of 2019, the damage from economic crimes amounted to 6,706.9 billion soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan provides such data.

Compared with last year, the figure grew by 475.1 million soms.

At least 5,323.9 billion soms have been reimbursed to the state budget that is 972.1 million more than in 2018.

In total, the Financial police have registered 915 pre-trial proceedings on corruption offenses last year. Damage from them amounted to 454.7 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/143214/
views: 69
Print
Related
Damage from economic crimes in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 5.3 billion soms
Financial Police detects economic violations for 3.9 bln soms for 6 months
Public reception room opened at Economic Crimes Control Service
Bolot Suyumbaev to be dismissed as head of Economic Crimes Control Service
Kyrgyzstan to change way of combating economic crimes
Damage from economic crimes increases by 1.5 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
11 February, Tuesday
10:06
Elections 2020: Migrants will vote if registered with Consular Department Elections 2020: Migrants will vote if registered with C...
09:48
Smuggled perfumes for 1 million soms seized in Osh region
09:33
Another outbreak of bird flu registered in China
09:20
Damage from economic crimes amounts to 6.7 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
09:15
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev: Chui region should become development leader
10 February, Monday
18:03
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
17:42
Coal exploration company stops work in Alai due to discontent of residents
17:34
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
16:54
Wounded snow leopard Zhaabars goes blind in both eyes
16:32
Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan