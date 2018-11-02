21:20
Damage from economic crimes in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 5.3 billion soms

During 9 months of 2018, at least 1,318 economic offenses have been revealed in Kyrgyzstan, the damage from which amounted to 5,314.5 billion soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

Compared with 2017, the number of offenses increased by 60, and the damage — by 1,998.7 billion soms. The amount of compensated damages also increased. If in 2017 the figure was 1,638.4 billion soms, then in 2018 it was 3,251.7 billion soms.

Since the beginning of the year, 965 criminal cases on economic crimes have been filed in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 635 criminal cases of them were opened by investigative units of the financial police and 330 — by other bodies on the materials of the operational units of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.
