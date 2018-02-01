Damage from economic crimes increases by 1.5 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan

In 2017, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes detected 1,600 legal and financial violations. The damage was estimated at 4,294 billion soms.

According to the results of the report period, the financial police noted that this amount increased by 1.5 billion soms.

At least 2,333.5 billion soms were reimbursed. A total of 1,182 criminal cases have been initiated in the republic.

The state service detected 111 facts of embezzlement of budgetary funds and crimes related to state procurement — for 174.2 million soms. 7.5 million soms were reimbursed.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Dair Khenekeev, the level and scale of corruption in the country continue to constrain the country’s economic development.