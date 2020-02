Kyrgyzstani Marat Musaev took the 1place at the International Kickboxing Tournament. Kickboxing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions were held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Participants competed for prizes of two-time world champion Nurbolat Rysmagambetov. Kyrgyzstan was represented by two athletes. Marat Musaev was the best in the weight category of 51 kilograms.

«We are preparing for the Open Championship of Bishkek among juniors and youths. It will take place on February 28 — March 1,» the Federation added.