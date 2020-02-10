11:46
Kazakhstanis transported to Almaty from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan transported its citizens injured during a conflict in Masanchi village and taken to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, Kamalzhan Nadyrov, Vice Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who arrived in Bishkek, got acquainted with the condition of the victims. Their further treatment and rehabilitation will be carried out in Kazakhstan.

Eight Kazakhstanis were transported to Almaty by resuscitation ambulances of the air medical service.

In total, 34 people applied for medical assistance. At least 21 of them were discharged for outpatient treatment. Inpatient treatment was received by 13 people. Five Kazakhstanis are still under medical supervision at Tokmak Territorial Hospital and in Ivanovka village.

On February 7, users of social media sent out videos of pogroms and shooting in Masanchi village, Kordai district of Kazakhstan. According to the official version of the authorities of Kazakhstan, a mass brawl took place in Masanchi village. The Investigation Department of the Police Department of Zhambyl region launched a pre-trial investigation under the articles «Organization and participation in mass riots» and «Murder.»

According to the latest data, 11 people were killed in the conflict.

According to information as of February 8, about 4,000 people crossed the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

About 1,000 people returned to the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan through Tokmak-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on February 9.
