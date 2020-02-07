18:10
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

A sharp weather change is expected in the republic on February 10-12. The Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reports with reference to Kyrgyzhydromet.

According to the ministry, rain is expected at night on February 10 in the valley zone, rain and snow — during the day; snow — in the foothill and mountainous areas of the republic.

Occasional snow is forecasted on February 11-12 in most parts of the country.

Heavy precipitations are expected on February 10-11 and February 12 at night in some areas of Chui, Talas, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions.

Snow drifts, packed snow, ice is expected on mountainous sections of the roads. Increase of west wind to 17-22 m/s, drop in air temperature are forecasted.

Such unstable weather will complicate grazing and keeping livestock, work of communications, energy and utilities enterprises. Visibility on roads will deteriorate due to heavy precipitations that will lead to difficulties in driving vehicles.
