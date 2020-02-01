U.S. Ambassador comments on visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis

The U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Donald Lu, in his video message gave explanations about temporary imposed visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis.

According to him, the restrictions concern migrants and participants of the Green Card lottery. «For some time, we have been negotiating with the government of Kyrgyzstan over improvement of the degree of protection of Kyrgyz passports and exchange of information with the government regarding prevention of terrorism threats. We hope that Kyrgyzstan will improve its position. Washington will analyze the situation, and restrictions may be lifted in the near future,» the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Bishkek said.

U.S. authorities have included Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania in the list of countries whose citizens are subject to visa restrictions. Restrictions will not affect tourists and businessmen working with the USA. The measures target immigrants wishing to settle in the United States.