New armored cars with machine guns delivered to Kant airbase

At least 13 armored Ural cross-country army cars with heavy machine guns mounted in the back were delivered to Kant Russian military base. Press service of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation reported.

The vehicles are intended for security units of the facility.

«Specialists of the airbase’s armament service armored the trucks, protecting the engine, cockpit and troop compartment with armored plates. Large-caliber machine guns are also installed on the Urals,» the press service said.

The principle of contour armoring, which at the same time provides high protection of personnel and the engine from bullets and fragments, as well as high mobility, is used on the trucks. Loopholes for firing on the move and turrets for installing small-caliber anti-aircraft machine guns are made in the passenger compartment, located in the back.

The vehicles will be used by counter-terrorism units, including those involved in protecting the military base from unmanned aerial vehicles of enemy.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced beginning of the rearmament of Kant Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. Supply of the latest modernized Su-25CM3 attack aircraft, which have received the unofficial name Supergrach, is planned.

In addition, in December 2019, the Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a protocol to the State Duma that would allow introduction of drones at the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan.
