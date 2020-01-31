16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

British Ambassador helps feed homeless at Kolomto center

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett, together with Red Crescent volunteers and the Social Development Department of Bishkek City Hall, fed the homeless at Kolomto municipal center with hot pea soup.

According to the press service of the City Hall, Charles Garrett has participated in the campaign not for the first time. Earlier, he visited the shelter for the homeless in Oktyabrsky district of the capital. The campaign is held once a week and will last until April 2020.

«There are 75 homeless people at Kolomto; about 30 people stay there overnight, they are brought by law enforcement officers and ambulance teams. Some of them know the address and come for help themselves. In this shelter, people can stay overnight, get hot meals, undergo a physical examination and primary sanitation, as well as take a shower and wash clothes in the laundry room. If people don’t have clothes, we give it to them,» the City Hall says.

About 6,400 million soms are allocated from the city budget annually for maintenance of Kolomto municipal institution.
link: https://24.kg/english/142239/
views: 81
Print
Related
15 people die of hypothermia on Bishkek streets in 2018
Shelter for homeless people opened in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
31 January, Friday
16:15
Serviceman killed in traffic accident in Bishkek Serviceman killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
16:11
SCNS: Citizen of Syria contracted murder of Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti
15:56
Saimaiti’s murder: Financial police tell about tax evasion of 6 billion soms
15:39
New armored cars with machine guns delivered to Kant airbase
15:16
British Ambassador helps feed homeless at Kolomto center