British Ambassador helps feed homeless at Kolomto center

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett, together with Red Crescent volunteers and the Social Development Department of Bishkek City Hall, fed the homeless at Kolomto municipal center with hot pea soup.

According to the press service of the City Hall, Charles Garrett has participated in the campaign not for the first time. Earlier, he visited the shelter for the homeless in Oktyabrsky district of the capital. The campaign is held once a week and will last until April 2020.

«There are 75 homeless people at Kolomto; about 30 people stay there overnight, they are brought by law enforcement officers and ambulance teams. Some of them know the address and come for help themselves. In this shelter, people can stay overnight, get hot meals, undergo a physical examination and primary sanitation, as well as take a shower and wash clothes in the laundry room. If people don’t have clothes, we give it to them,» the City Hall says.

About 6,400 million soms are allocated from the city budget annually for maintenance of Kolomto municipal institution.