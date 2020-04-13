Homeless people can wait through curfew at Kolomto shelter in Bishkek. The Commandant of Bishkek, Almaz Orozaliev, told at a briefing today.

According to him, residents often say that the homeless do not observe curfew.

«In this case, even they must observe the curfew. They can wait through the restrictions in the shelter,» Almazbek Orozaliev said.

He added that public utilities services complain about the lack of special passes. However, they were ordered to arrange delivery of their teams to the place of work.