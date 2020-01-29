Presidential Administration's reply to REaction: Anti-corruption fight goes on

Initiators of #Reaction rally in Bishkek received a response to the demands that have been handed over to the authorities. Civic activists told 24.kg news agency.

A letter signed by the head of the Legal Support Department of the Presidential Administration, Ulan Abilov, was received two months after the #Reaction rally.

«The fight against corruption is one of the priority areas in the activity of the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov ... According to the data received from representatives of law enforcement bodies of the republic, a number of pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as a result of inspections on these journalistic investigations,» the official response of Ulan Abilov says.

The first rally against corruption with the hashtag #Reaction was held in Bishkek on November 25, 2019. The residents gathered at the monument to the heroes of the April revolution and walked to the White House. In total, according to various estimates, about 1,500 people participated in the protest. Organizers of the rally sent their demands to the White House. Among other things, activists asked the president to take measures on withdrawal of millions of dollars from the country and to prosecute the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov.

Official response of the Presidential Administration notes that investigations are underway on the facts of transfer of millions of dollars from the republic, the fight against corruption will continue. However, Ulan Abilov did not respond to the demands of the protesters about Raiymbek Matraimov.