Kyrgyzstan gets 43.6 million soms from subsoil auctions

Republican budget of Kyrgyzstan received 43,613.7 million soms from holding auctions for the right to use subsoils and their development. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the republic reported.

Within the framework of the regional development policy, one can contact a local administration to obtain a certificate for the right to use subsoil for sand and gravel mixtures and loams. Through the «first submitted application» one can get permits, which is much convenient for residents of the regions of the country.

«In 2020, there is a task to hold auctions for deposits of antimony Kadamdzhai, gypsum Naukat and coal Tuyuk-Kargasha, Tegene and Sulukta,» the state committee stressed.