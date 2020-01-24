Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution taken into custody

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek took three suspects of involving a minor into prostitution into custody for two months. Lawyer of the victim and lawyer of Adilet Legal Clinic Ainura Osmonalieva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the court authorized their arrest with keeping them in Bishkek’s pretrial detention center 1. The suspects are three women — employees of a brothel and its administrator.

According to the lawyer, the trial was scheduled for 15.00, but began only at 19.30.

Recall, suspects of involvement of a 17-year-old girls into prostitution do not admit their guilt. Lawyer of the victim Ainura Osmonalieva also told about it to 24.kg news agency. According to her, the girl identified those who made her work in the brothel.