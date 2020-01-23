12:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution not plead guilty

Suspects of involvement of a 17-year-old girl into prostitution do not admit their guilt. Lawyer of the victim Ainura Osmonalieva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the girl herself identified those who forced her to work in a brothel.

Related news
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution arrested
«The girl suffers from a mental disorder. She annually undergoes medical and social examination. The criminals, taking advantage of this, abducted her, and then forced to engage in prostitution. Three detained women do not admit their guilt. According to them, the girl came to them and voluntarily engaged in prostitution,» Ainura Osmonalieva said.

The lawyer added that the police were looking for organizers of the abduction, as well as the owners of the brothel where the victim worked.

«An investigation team has been created. Three detained women are an administrator of the brothel and two employees who worked there. They beat the victim and forced her to work. According to their testimony, the minor brought clients from the street, and no one beat her. A preventive measure will be chosen for them,» Ainura Osmonalieva said.

Earlier, aunt of the minor girl turned to the police. She stated that her mentally ill niece had been abducted from Karakol city and was forced to engage in prostitution.
link: https://24.kg/english/141339/
views: 54
Print
Related
Kazakhstan sentences to life imprisonment for murder of child
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution arrested
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old daughter
Death of girl in Suzak: Case sent to court
Murder of teenager in Kemin: Accused sentenced to 15 years in prison
Small child with bruises on body dies in hospital
Man arrested for raping his 15-year-old daughter for over a year
UNICEF: Violence against children almost doubles in conflict zones
Homeless brings body of newborn to bus station in Kochkor-Ata
Body of newborn found near bus station in Kochkor-Ata
Popular
Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink Bishkek City Hall opens free skating rink
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway Serviceman killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Torugart highway
23 January, Thursday
12:37
Memory of Our Victory photo contest launched in Kyrgyzstan Memory of Our Victory photo contest launched in Kyrgyzs...
12:29
Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan resigns
12:22
New virus death toll in China rises to 17 people
12:04
Air pollution level in some Bishkek districts dangerous to health
11:59
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution not plead guilty