Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution not plead guilty

Suspects of involvement of a 17-year-old girl into prostitution do not admit their guilt. Lawyer of the victim Ainura Osmonalieva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the girl herself identified those who forced her to work in a brothel.

«The girl suffers from a mental disorder. She annually undergoes medical and social examination. The criminals, taking advantage of this, abducted her, and then forced to engage in prostitution. Three detained women do not admit their guilt. According to them, the girl came to them and voluntarily engaged in prostitution,» Ainura Osmonalieva said.

The lawyer added that the police were looking for organizers of the abduction, as well as the owners of the brothel where the victim worked.

«An investigation team has been created. Three detained women are an administrator of the brothel and two employees who worked there. They beat the victim and forced her to work. According to their testimony, the minor brought clients from the street, and no one beat her. A preventive measure will be chosen for them,» Ainura Osmonalieva said.

Earlier, aunt of the minor girl turned to the police. She stated that her mentally ill niece had been abducted from Karakol city and was forced to engage in prostitution.