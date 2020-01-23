Chingiz Aidarbekov stands up for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan

«Dzhanysh Rustenbekov is an experienced person,» the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov said, answering a question about possible resignation of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan.

According to him, the Ambassador is quite experienced and resolves issues in Tajikistan comprehensively. «He has authority and solves issues,» the Foreign Minister stressed.

In addition, Chingiz Aidarbekov commented on the relations between the two states. He noted that during 2019, both sides reacted promptly to conflicts at the border and did not allow them to escalate.

«The issue of border delimitation did not arise yesterday. We have got it since the beginning of the 1990s. The President pays the closest attention to it, the parties are actively negotiating. The Tajik delegation on border delimitation is currently in Bishkek. The parties are discussing for the first time the possibility of resolving the issue by exchange of land plots with the consent of local residents. Negotiations are conducted objectively, specifically,» the minister said.