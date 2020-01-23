New virus death toll in China rises to 17 people

More than 570 people got infected with a new type of coronavirus in China. REGNUM news agency reported with reference to the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of China.

The largest number of cases was registered in Hubei province, the administrative center of which is Wuhan city, where an outbreak occurred.

A total of 27 regions affected with the virus were reported, including 17 dead and about a hundred infected in critical condition.

On January 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) will continue to discuss the need to declare an emergency situation regime due to the new coronavirus in China.

Yesterday, Chinese authorities imposed a temporary travel ban for residents of Wuhan in Hubei Province in connection with the spread of the epidemic.