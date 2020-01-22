15:10
Coronavirus in China: Kyrgyzstan checks comers from China with thermal imagers

Thermal imaging devices are used at sanitary quarantine points on the border with China and at airports of Kyrgyzstan, which allow to detect people with fever and suspected infectious diseases at a distance. Director of the Disease Prevention and Expertise Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the World Health Organization has not yet proposed to introduce restrictive measures for any country.

«If a person with fever is detected during the thermal imaging check, doctors will additionally examine him or her. If an infectious disease is suspected, they will be hospitalized,» Tolo Isakov said.

He added that individual citizens proposed banning the import of food and entry of Chinese citizens into the republic. «But I think these are excessive measures. The issue is under control,» the head of the department explained.

He stressed that the Ministry of Health was conducting awareness-rising work among the population about registration of the virus in the neighboring republic and its symptoms. «Training seminars are held with doctors on what the flu, acute respiratory infections, acute respiratory viral infections, and coronavirus are,» Tolo Isakov said.

Death toll from a new type of coronavirus in China has risen to nine people; 440 confirmed cases of the infection have been registered.

At the end of December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. It was prematurely found out that the new type of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was a causative agent of the disease.

The virus has already spread outside of China; cases of the infection have been registered in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the USA and Thailand; suspected infection cases have been detected in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.
