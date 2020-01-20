Population census to cost Kyrgyzstan $ 1.2 per person

According to preliminary estimates, cost of the population census in Kyrgyzstan will reach $ 1.2 per person. The National Statistical Committee presented such data.

This is one of the lowest costs among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The costs are lower only in Belarus — $ 1.04. In Kazakhstan and Armenia, the cost of the population census was estimated at $ 1.3 per person, and in Russia — $ 3.6.

The population and housing census will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, 2020, in some areas of the republic — from April 20 to April 29, 2020.