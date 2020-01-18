11:46
Death of girl in Suzak: Case sent to court

Investigation into death of a two-year-old girl in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan has been completed. The case was sent to court. Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, charge under the Article «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was brought against grandmother of the child. She is under house arrest, because she has a minor child. Relatives and she herself deny that the girl was beaten.

But, according to the results of an expert examination, the baby died as a result of injuries.

Recall, a two-year-old girl from Suzak was admitted to the Jalal-Abad hospital with multiple injuries in May 2019. Relatives claimed that the child fell down the stairs. A few days later, the girl died without regaining consciousness.
