At least 81 judges were imposed disciplinary sanctions in 2019

The Council of Judges clarified data of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan on appeals to the Disciplinary Commission and made adjustments. According to them, 81 judges were imposed sanctions, 53 were issued warnings and 21 were reprimanded.

In 2019, the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges has considered 863 appeals. According to it, 456 of them were returned. Other 135 complaints are under consideration.

It became known that a judge of the Osh City Court, Ainura Sulaimanova, was dismissed. She changed a sanction for house arrest to a member of an organized crime group nicknamed Kazak, suspected of raping a minor. He is also suspected of organizing an attack on a relative of ex-mayor of Osh, Aitmamat Kadyrbaev.