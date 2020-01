Activities of a webcam studio were suppressed in Bishkek. Video of a special operation, conducted by employees of the Financial Police Directorate for Bishkek, was posted on oppa_kg Instagram account.

Computers, more than 20 young people, who, allegedly, are studio operators, and two webcam models, were found during a search in two mansions.

Press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes confirmed the fact. Investigation activities are ongoing.