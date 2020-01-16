15:29
Endangered argali calf rescued in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan

Forester of Kara-Buura district Medetbek Zhamankulov rescued an argali calf. Zarina Esenbaeva, Spokeswoman for the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union in Kyrgyzstan (NABU), told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the calf was discovered about 8-9 months ago during a raid. Medetbek Zhamankulov decided to take it and try to nurse it.

«Helpless, it was lying under a stone on a mountain trail, where migratory paths of mountain sheep pass. We do not know what happened to his mother. He was very weak,» she said.

Perhaps, the animal will be transported to the NABU rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul region. It is completely tame. The organization initiated creation of a commission to decide the future of the argali.

«Having learned about the activities of the NABU rehabilitation center in Issyk-Kul region, the forester turned to the employees of Bars group with a request to provide assistance. They, together with a veterinarian, head of the department at Skryabin Kyrgyz National Agrarian University Bakyt Azhybekov, and specialists from the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry immediately left for Talas region. They’ll examine the animal, then decide his fate,» Zarina Esenbaeva added.

Fine for illegal argali hunting is one million soms since 2017 in Kyrgyzstan.
