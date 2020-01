A minimum price for vodka produced in Kyrgyzstan was set by a government decree.

It stipulates that the wholesale price of 0.5 liters of vodka will be 103 soms, and retail — 112 soms from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

Next year, the minimum price should be 114 and 123 soms, respectively. In 2022, half a liter of vodka will cost 125 soms (wholesale price) and 134 soms (retail price), and in 2023 — 136 and 145 soms, respectively.

The document will take effect on January 22, 2020.