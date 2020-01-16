10:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Film about life of lesbians, bisexuals, queer women shot in Kyrgyzstan

A documentary about life of lesbians, bisexual and queer women «Her Story» was shot in Kyrgyzstan. The GRACE public organization told 24.kg news agency.

The film tells about challenges that LGBT women face. They include influence of patriarchal norms, family pressure, domestic violence, and layering of discrimination that makes them more vulnerable.

«Her Story» is a tool to draw attention to the problem of violence. The idea of ​​creating the documentary film appeared many years ago. The desire to tell about life of lesbians, bisexuals and queer girls arose due to their invisibility. They are subjected to physical and sexual abuse precisely because of their orientation," Lilia Ten, Executive Director of the GRACE, told.

The film, shot by the GRACE, will be presented at a closed screening in Bishkek, and later — at international film festivals.
link: https://24.kg/english/140622/
views: 109
Print
Related
LG NeoChef — ваш личный шеф-повар на кухне!
Situation of sex workers in Kyrgyzstan deteriorates significantly in 2016
MP dissatisfied with Global Fund’s allocation of money to “gays and prostitutes"
Popular
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song Americans Elyse and Nils became stars of Kyrgyz feasts with Zhamgyr Toktu song
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
16 January, Thursday
10:24
Government of Russia resigns. Medvedev was offered post in Security Council Government of Russia resigns. Medvedev was offered post...
10:07
Teachers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Creativity Competition
09:56
Carcheck service receives 1.2 million requests for three months
09:49
Kyrgyzstan sets minimum price for vodka
09:35
4-magnitude earthquake occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
15 January, Wednesday
17:45
Sanarip Aimak platform to be introduced in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15:37
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village
15:26
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning