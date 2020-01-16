Film about life of lesbians, bisexuals, queer women shot in Kyrgyzstan

A documentary about life of lesbians, bisexual and queer women «Her Story» was shot in Kyrgyzstan. The GRACE public organization told 24.kg news agency.

The film tells about challenges that LGBT women face. They include influence of patriarchal norms, family pressure, domestic violence, and layering of discrimination that makes them more vulnerable.

«Her Story» is a tool to draw attention to the problem of violence. The idea of ​​creating the documentary film appeared many years ago. The desire to tell about life of lesbians, bisexuals and queer girls arose due to their invisibility. They are subjected to physical and sexual abuse precisely because of their orientation," Lilia Ten, Executive Director of the GRACE, told.

The film, shot by the GRACE, will be presented at a closed screening in Bishkek, and later — at international film festivals.