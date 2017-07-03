Situation of sex workers in Kyrgyzstan deteriorates significantly in 2016

Situation of sex workers in
Human rights activists note that the activity of sex workers is neither a criminal offense nor an administrative offense in the republic. At the same time, the Main Department of Internal Affairs openly states that other articles of administrative code are used to punish this category of people.
«Bishkek’s Main Department of Internal Affairs conducts systematic raids and calls on citizens to help them in this. So, in violation of the right to privacy, the police ask citizens to photograph sex workers and send their photos to the police. Such a call unleashes the hands of the movements and often leads to lynching, authorized by the state," the report says.
In
The report notes that the level of discrimination is high for both injecting drug users and LGBT communities.