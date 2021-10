Kyrgyzstani Dastan Kasmamytov planted a rainbow flag on the highest peak in Western Europe — Mont Blanc. The activist himself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the campaign was organized jointly with a group of LGBT climbers as part of the Pink Summits campaign.

Dastan Kasmamytov founded the campaign to fight prejudice and hatred against sexual minorities. He and his team of climbers climb the highest peaks of all continents, the so-called «Seven Summits».

They have already climbed Elbrus, Kilimanjaro, Kosciuszko. In January 2022, the climbers plan to conquer Mount Aconcagua in South America, which is the highest peak on the planet outside of Asia.