16:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken

A rally was held in Batken with a demand to release the detained residents of Kok-Tash village on suspicion of provocations after another conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

According to local residents, the protesters expressed concern about the situation at the border.

«They have one demand — to release Nurbek Saparbaev, Usen Saparbaev, Zainidin Berdiev and Ulukbek Saparbaev. The protesters wanted to listen to the representative of the Government Akram Madumarov, but he did not come out. He sent his assistant Kenesh Salikhov. He promised to convey the concerns of the people to the heads,» a local resident told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, a rally in connection with another conflict in the border region was held today in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/140579/
views: 102
Print
Related
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Participants of rally ask for meeting with President
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Participants of rally in support of Batken demand resignation of Zhenish Razakov
Border conflict: Parties decide not to provide media with information
Preventive measure chosen for detained residents of Kok-Tash
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Border conflict: Emomali Rahmon fires Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Border conflict: Office of Government Representative tells about provocateurs
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
15 January, Wednesday
15:37
Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with residents of Kok-Tash village Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with reside...
15:26
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning
15:11
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
14:59
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
14:46
Participants of rally ask for meeting with President