Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken

A rally was held in Batken with a demand to release the detained residents of Kok-Tash village on suspicion of provocations after another conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

According to local residents, the protesters expressed concern about the situation at the border.

«They have one demand — to release Nurbek Saparbaev, Usen Saparbaev, Zainidin Berdiev and Ulukbek Saparbaev. The protesters wanted to listen to the representative of the Government Akram Madumarov, but he did not come out. He sent his assistant Kenesh Salikhov. He promised to convey the concerns of the people to the heads,» a local resident told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, a rally in connection with another conflict in the border region was held today in Bishkek.