Officials to hold talks on border issues on January 14

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, will hold talks with the Tajik side on situation on the border only on January 14.

According to the press service of the Government, the delegation will include the heads of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the State Committee for National Security, the State Border Service, the Ministry of Interior and other government agencies.

During the meeting, officials of the two countries will discuss the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, further measures to stabilize it, issues of strengthening border security, measures to prevent border incidents, as well as issues on stepping up delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

As the Office of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency, the meeting would be held in accordance with the agreement reached following a telephone conversation between the heads of the two states.

Meanwhile, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has repeatedly escalated on January 11. Residents of Kok-Tash village, Batken district, blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road.
