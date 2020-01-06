New regulations on fire-fighting appliances take effect in EAEU

Technical regulations on fire safety and fire-fighting appliances have taken effect in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The document applies to specific products that provide fire safety, help prevent and extinguish fires, save property, save people from fire. These are, in particular, fire extinguishers, fire hose cabinets, sirens, pressure hoses, special protective clothing of a firefighter, fire equipment.

«The technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union that have entered into force are very important for all market participants. After all, they determine the rules for production and safe handling of fire safety and fire-fighting means,» said Viktor Nazarenko, Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the EEC.

Transitional provisions set by the EEC Board allow manufacturers and users of means for ensuring fire safety and fire extinguishing by July 1, 2021 to smoothly switch to work according to the single rules. Prior to this date, previously issued documents on conformity assessment will be valid, production and sale of products according to previous standards is allowed.