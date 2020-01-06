15:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New regulations on fire-fighting appliances take effect in EAEU

Technical regulations on fire safety and fire-fighting appliances have taken effect in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The document applies to specific products that provide fire safety, help prevent and extinguish fires, save property, save people from fire. These are, in particular, fire extinguishers, fire hose cabinets, sirens, pressure hoses, special protective clothing of a firefighter, fire equipment.

«The technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union that have entered into force are very important for all market participants. After all, they determine the rules for production and safe handling of fire safety and fire-fighting means,» said Viktor Nazarenko, Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the EEC.

Transitional provisions set by the EEC Board allow manufacturers and users of means for ensuring fire safety and fire extinguishing by July 1, 2021 to smoothly switch to work according to the single rules. Prior to this date, previously issued documents on conformity assessment will be valid, production and sale of products according to previous standards is allowed.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Bishkek has lowest lamb, butter, flour, potatoes prices in EAEU
New EEC composition to be discussed at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
EAEU countries should come to common market of finances, securities by 2025
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia show highest economic growth for 5 years in EAEU
Export of Kyrgyz products to EAEU declines by 3.6 percent
EAEU to introduce marking for perfumes, eau de toilette, tires, cameras
EAEU businesses to discuss possible challenges, opportunities of the Union
Non-food products fall in price most of all in Kyrgyzstan among EAEU states
Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EAEU
EAEU strengthens control over safety of imported goods
Popular
352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours 352 people turn to infectious diseases hospital for 24 hours
Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested Atambayev’s case. Property of deputy Irina Karamushkina arrested
Parliament deputy proposes to oblige NGOs to report on funding sources Parliament deputy proposes to oblige NGOs to report on funding sources
Bloomberg advises travelers from Europe to visit Kyrgyzstan Bloomberg advises travelers from Europe to visit Kyrgyzstan
6 January, Monday
13:53
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzst...
13:03
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
11:57
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
11:44
New regulations on fire-fighting appliances take effect in EAEU
11:30
Patrol police repeatedly get into traffic accident in Bishkek