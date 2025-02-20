12:14
Mamakeev Surgical Center fails to meet fire safety requirements

The premises of the National Surgical Center named after Mambet Mamakeev do not meet fire safety requirements. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported following an inspection.

It is noted that the center has a month to eliminate the violations. The fire service has issued an order to eliminate them.

A fire broke out in the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation on February 11 at about 9 p.m. As a result, two children died, 260 people were evacuated, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 pre-operative patients were sent home. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following this incident, the Fire Supervision Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has launched an unscheduled inspection of all medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan.
