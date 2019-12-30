22:44
Taxi drivers using right-hand drive cars not to be fined

Drivers who use right-hand drive vehicles for commercial transportation of passengers, baggage and cargo will not be fined. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Earlier it was reported that taxi drivers and carriers, using right-hand drive cars, will be fined starting from January 1, 2020.

«The Government, given the social importance of use of right-hand drive vehicles for commercial transportation of passengers, baggage and cargo, supports the initiative of a deputy Almazbek Ergeshov,» the statement says.

It was decided to postpone the effective date of the ban until 2025, until the Parliament determines the fate of the bill.

Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic

«Given the position of individual car owners and deputies of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, it was decided not to fine this category of motorists from January 1, 2020,» the department said.
