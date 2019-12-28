Son and wife of ex-president Atambayev visit him in pretrial detention center

The youngest son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kadyr, was allowed to visit his father. Lawyer of the former head of state Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Kadyr visited his father together with his mother, Raisa Atambayeva. «Almazbek Atambayev feels satisfactory. Doctors control his blood pressure,» Sergei Slesarev said.

Almazbek Atambayev is being kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. He has been also notified of suspicion of crimes under the Articles «Taking a hostage to coerce the state», «Illegal enrichment», «Legalization of criminal proceeds» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Altogether, Almazbek Atambayev has been handed 14 notifications by investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s and Military Prosecutor’s Offices. The former head of state is charged under eight articles of the Criminal Code.